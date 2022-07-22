Liplock case: Students produced before Juvenile Board

The police produced five among the eight students, accused of sexually assaulting minors engaged in the 'Truth or Dare' game, before the Juvenile Justice Board on Friday.

The Board, under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2000, handed over the custody of the juveniles to their parents.

A few days ago, a liplock kiss video clipping of eight students, including three minor girl students, had gone viral after one of the students uploaded it on social media.

Three cases have been registered under the Pocso Act and IT Act among others in this connection.

The Board also directed the juveniles to appear before the investigating officers whenever they were summoned.