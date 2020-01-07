Lit enthusiasts donate for Kannada Sahitya Sammelana

Literary enthusiasts and donors have started donating funds for organising the district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Chikkamagaluru after the Kannada Sahitya Parishat denied the release of grant for the sammelana, following the controversy surrounding the selection of sammelana president.

Already, a few individuals have started depositing the money by collecting the bank details of the organisers. A few local residents, donors, writers and literary enthusiasts have come forward to help the organisers.

Speaking to DH, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Ashok Kundooru said, “Former minister B T Lalitha Nayak, writer K P Suresh and others have contacted me over the phone. We have decided to organise the sammelana by spending a minimum of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.”

“We have sought permission from the police for the procession of the sammelana president. The permission is still awaited. Keeping aside the controversy, the police should respond for Kannada work,” he appealed.

Professor Purushotham Bilimale in his post on Facebook had appealed to the people to extend assistance for organising the 16th district Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Chikkamagaluru.

Writer B T Lalitha Nayak said, “It is an injustice on the part of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat for not releasing the fund for the sammelana. Minister C T Ravi has no right to withhold the fund. The working committee of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat selects the sammelana president. The stand taken by KSP President Manu Baligar is not right.”

Congress leader Siddaramaiah, in his tweet, has said, “Minister C T Ravi has done injustice to Kannada Nadu-Nudi by denying fund for Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. The government should respect the autonomy of Kannada Sahitya Parishat.”

Meanwhile, MP Shobha Karandlaje said, “Those who were in contact with Maoists have no right to sit on the platform of a literary meet. I will not take part in the district-level Kannada Sahitya Sammelana.”

Naxal Virodhi Horata Samithi Convener Gajendra Gorasukodige said, “The Samithi opposes the move of the district Kannada Sahitya Parishat for selecting Kalkuli Vittala Hegde as sammelana president. The Samithi has called for Sringeri Chalo and has decided to stage a protest.”

Writers Chandrashekar Patil and Baragooru Ramachandrappa echoed similar thoughts, “The controversy around the selection of Kalkuli Vittala Hegde as sammelana president is more of petty politicking than reasons related to literature and culture. The petty politicking poses a threat to cultural autonomy and freedom of expression. The minister’s decision to mount pressure on Kannada Sahitya Parishat president not to release funds and the decision to comply with the same are against cultural autonomy and cherished democratic principles.”