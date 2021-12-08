Writer Mohan Palegar said that literature can help society in making lives morally sound.

He was speaking after releasing literary works during a programme held at SMS Vidya Samsthe auditorium in Arameri near Sahitya Samvardhaka Parishat and Mane Mane Kavi Gosthi Parishat recently.

He further said, "The dream of an ideal society can be realised in the current days. The youth should be encouraged to read and write. The review of literary works should also be carried out."

Arameri Kalancheri Mutt pontiff Shanthamallikarjuna Swami said that literature acts as a beacon of light for society.

A society without literature would be hard to imagine. Creating a good literary work is a penance, he added.

Bommalingeshwara Prakashana Samsthe was inaugurated at the programme.

Literary works 'Manada Inidani', 'Kodagina Sahitya Tapaswigalu' and 'Iruvudellava Bittu', authored by P S Vailesh and Girish Kiggalu, were released on the occasion.

Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy chairperson Ammatanda Parvathi Appaiah, writer Kasturi Govindammaiah and Monnanda Shobha Subbaiah were present.