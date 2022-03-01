Live concert by Sonu Nigam on March 5

A live concert by Sonu Nigam will be held at Rohan Estate in Pakshikere at 5 pm on March 5. The entrance gate will be closed at 5 pm.

Entry for the concert is free and those who wish to attend it can visit Rohan Estate Pakshikere Layout to collect the entry pass by March 3 or can contact the following numbers: 9845607725/9845607724/9845607731 to get the link to download the entry pass through WhatsApp. For more details please visit rohancorporation.in