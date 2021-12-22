M R Povamma’s 10-yr-old record in 400 m broken at sports meet

As many as five new meet records were created on the second day of the inter-college level sports meet held at Swaraj Maidan on Wednesday.

Adesh of Alva’s College by completing a 5,000 mt race in 14.14.5 seconds erased an existing record (14.48.3 seconds) in the name of one Robin Singh of Alva’s college.

In the women’s Discuss throw, Shalini Chowdhury of Alva’s college broke the existing record with a throw of 45.59 m. The previous record of discus throw was in the name of Nidhi Rani from Alva’s College.

Navami of Alva’s College set a new record in the 100-meter sprint at 11.7 seconds. The previous record was in the name of Priyanka. Karishma Sanil from Alva’s College erased a record held in the name of Rashmi K with a record throw of 50.90 m in the women’s Javelin event.

Likitha of Alva’s set a new record of 53.7 seconds in the 400 m race. She erased the existing record of 55.3 seconds in the name of M R Povamma.

At the end of the second day of the inter-college sports meet, Alva’s College topped the list of colleges with 252 points. Ujire College trailed behind with 57 points.

Alva’s Education Foundation (AEF) Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva presented a cash reward of Rs 5,000 to athletes who had created new meet records.