Madikeri Dasara from today

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 06 2021, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 00:23 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal inspects the arrangements at Pampinakere for the Madikeri Dasara.

The Madikeri Dasara will be launched at Pampinakere in Mahadevapete at 5 pm on Thursday.

The puja will be offered to four Karagas in the presence of elected representatives. Later, the Karagas will be taken out in a procession. Only 25 people can accompany each Karaga.

Owing to Covid-19, the Karaga procession was not held last year. Only 10 persons can accompany Karaga during the house visits this year.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal and CMC Commissioner Ramadas visited Pampinakere and inspected the arrangements for Dasara.

A few shops have been decked up ahead of Dasara celebrations in Madikeri. However, poets meet, sports meet and cultural programmes will not be held for Dasara.

Even Gonikoppa Dasara will also be launched on Thursday.

