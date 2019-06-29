MAHE’s help to be sought to improve traffic mgmt

The district administration will seek assistance from MAHE to improve traffic management in Manipal which has witnessed a phenomenal growth in vehicular traffic off late, Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati said.

Speaking at a meeting organised to discuss the traffic management in Manipal on Saturday, she said that both the district administration and MAHE would draft a plan focusing on factors responsible for the chaotic traffic.

Issues including insufficient road space, inadequate facilities slowing traffic, absence of pedestrian sidewalks among others will be looked into.

“As the NH 169A widening work is under progress, this is the right time to make strategies and implement the plan to mitigate the problems in future,” she said.

Korlapati added that pedestrians and the vehicle users were facing problems in Manipal and the suggestion to develop good road infrastructure with adequate capacity to sustain high volume of traffic will be sought from the experts in the architecture department of MIT, Manipal.

The district administration will seek a detailed project report from the experts in the MIT, she said. In the new traffic system to be implemented in Manipal, there should be space for footpath, bus bay and bicycle track among others, she added.

A meeting in this regard will be also held with the officials of the NHAI in the coming days, Korlapati said.