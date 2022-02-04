MAHE to encourage spirit of entrepreneurship among students

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), with the objective to encourage a culture of innovation and startups, has declared 2022 as 'the year of innovation and entrepreneurship'.

Following the Centre's guidelines, MAHE has adopted the National Innovation and Startup Policy (NISP) 2019, for students and faculty.

The aim of the policy is to build, streamline and strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem on the campus.

MAHE Trust president Dr Ranjan R Pai said, “MAHE with the help of policy will fuel an entrepreneurial ecosystem in all our institutions. We will provide all support required for students to tap into their business-oriented skills. MAHE Vice Chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh intends to develop a leadership seminar series by inviting alumni innovators and entrepreneurs to interact with students and faculty.

"We will come up with a state-of-the-art technology research park at MAHE, Manipal," he said.

MAHE Pro Chancellor Dr H S Ballal said, “We have dedicated the year, 2022, to emphasise the importance of innovation, skills and entrepreneurship amongst students and faculty."