Mahila Dasara in Madikeri on October 6

The fifth edition of Mahila Dasara will be organised at Gandhi Maidan on October 6.

During the occasion, several competitions will be organised for women.

Events

Competitions including applying mehendi, a variety of roti preparation, breaking the pot under blindfold, an exhibition of products prepared by women’s association as well as self-help groups (SHGs), bomb in the city, fancy dress with traditional attire, Valagathat, lagori, channamane, tug-of- war and others will be organised.

For registration, those who interested may contact Savitha Rakesh on 70263 60963, Veenakshi on 87623 03208, Kavitha Ram on 94810 36744.