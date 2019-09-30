Mahila Dasara in Madikeri on October 6

DH News Service
DH News Service, Madikeri,
  • Sep 30 2019, 22:47pm ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2019, 23:50pm ist
Logo of Mahila Dasara.

The fifth edition of Mahila Dasara will be organised at Gandhi Maidan on October 6.

During the occasion, several competitions will be organised for women.

Events

Competitions including applying mehendi, a variety of roti preparation, breaking the pot under blindfold, an exhibition of products prepared by women’s association as well as self-help groups (SHGs), bomb in the city, fancy dress with traditional attire, Valagathat, lagori, channamane, tug-of- war and others will be organised.

For registration, those who interested may contact Savitha Rakesh on 70263 60963, Veenakshi on 87623 03208, Kavitha Ram on 94810 36744.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madikeri
Dasara 2019
Comments (+)
 