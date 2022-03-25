Main accused in Dinesh murder case gets bail

The main accused, D Krishna, accused of the murder of Dinesh from Dharmasthala from the SC community was granted bail by a district court on Friday.
Krishna had allegedly assaulted Dinesh on February 23. A grievously injured Dinesh had succumbed at District Wenlock Hospital.
The video clipping of the assault had gone viral on social media. Following a complaint, police had arrested Krishna and remanded him in judicial custody.
