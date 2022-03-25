Main accused in Dinesh murder case gets bail

Main accused in Dinesh murder case gets bail

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 25 2022, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 22:59 ist

The main accused, D Krishna, accused of the murder of Dinesh from Dharmasthala from the SC community was granted bail by a district court on Friday.

Krishna had allegedly assaulted Dinesh on February 23. A grievously injured Dinesh had succumbed at District Wenlock Hospital.

The video clipping of the assault had gone viral on social media. Following a complaint, police had arrested Krishna and remanded him in judicial custody.

