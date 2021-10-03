Major tragedy averted in Suntikoppa

Passengers on a tourist bus had a narrow escape when the bus they were travelling in leaned precariously on a roadside after the driver lost control while leaving way for other vehicles.

The occupants of the bus were students of horticulture at a college in Hebbal, Bengaluru.

The bus was bound towards Rangasamudra from Suntikoppa. The incident took place when a tempo traveller and lorry came from the opposite side. The lorry also leaned to the left side of the road. However, a major tragedy was averted.

The locals said that the Kodagarahalli-Kambibane-Rangasamudra road is very narrow. The officials and elected representatives should take the necessary steps to avoid accidents.