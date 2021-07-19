Makkanduru residents face threat of landslides

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Jul 19 2021, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 19:37 ist
A wall collapsed in Makkanduru on Sunday.

People in Makkanduru village have been facing the threat of landslides again, following heavy rain from the past 10 days.

The region experienced severe landslides in 2018. Houses collapsed and several animals succumbed to death after a wall collapsed near Balaji plantation in Makkanduru, lying between Madapura-Madikeri Road.

Even though the place of the landslide was levelled earlier, people in the locality allege that the work has not been carried out scientifically.

On Sunday night, there was a minor landslide in Makkanduru and the landslide happened at the same place as earlier. As a result, the stormwater drain has been buried and the rainwater is flowing on the road, which might lead to the caving in of the road.

K M Vinod, a local resident, urged the elected representatives and officials to ensure that the landslides in the region do not repeat.

Makkanduru resident Ramesh said that the disaster which took place in 2018 was severe in nature and the people would not like a similar thing to happen again.

