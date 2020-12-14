Makki Shasthavu Temple fair from Dec 18

The annual fair of Makki Shasthavu Temple at Bethu in Napoklu will be held on December 18 and 19.

The temple is revered by the devotees.

It is believed that wishes will be fulfiled after praying for the Makki Temple. Dogs

made of clay are offered to the temple from December 15.

If one climbs the steps near the temple, one will get a ‘katte’. A jackfruit tree is situated in the middle of the ‘katte’ which looks like it is holding an umbrella to Shasthavu God.

There are hundreds of clay dogs around the deity.

The belief here is that you make a wish and if it comes true, you have to go to the temple in person and offer an idol made of clay to the deity.

The temple fairs are held twice a year. The main fair is held in the month of May.

D R Shankar, the one who makes the dogs for offering using mud, said, “I have been preparing the idols for the past 30 years. The mud is procured from Balamuri for the preparation of the dogs.”