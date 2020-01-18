'Malgudi Days' to be released on Feb 7

Kannada movie ‘Malgudi Days’ will hit the screens across the state on February 7. Director Kishore Moodbidri told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan on Friday that the movie connects two generations.

The team that made Tulu film ‘Appe Teacher’ was also involved in the making of the movie. The movie, produced by K Rathnakar Kamath, will be released in 80 theatres across Karnataka, in addition to 35 multiplexs. There was a good response to the teaser, he said. Vijay Raghavendra, who plays the lead, said, ‘’I have been trying different scripts and roles. I am portraying two different characters — a 70-year-old man and a teenager. I enjoyed the challenges that the roles offered to me.” The film’s title is same as Shankar Nag’s popular teleserial - Malgudi Days.

The actor clarified that the film had nothing to do with the teleserial. “The film is about the journey of a person who revisits his old memories.” The movie was shot in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Theerthahalli, Pondicherry, Balehonnur, Kalasa, Sringeri, Agumbe and surrounding areas. The prosthetic make up of Vijay Raghavendra was done by Roshan N G from Kerala. The cast includes Greeshma Sridhar, Arjun Kapikad, Gopinath Bhat, Shailasri Mulki, Dhanraj, Rupesh, Tejaswini, Sandesh Jain and others. There are six songs and music is scored by Gagan Baderiya.