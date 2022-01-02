Man arrested at airport

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 02 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 23:12 ist

The Mangaluru East Police arrested a man in connection with a case registered against him in 2019 for issuing a life threat.

The arrested is Shamsuddin (55), a native of Hejamadi.

Police said that Shamshuddin was accused of calling H B Mohammed, president of Kannangaru Jumma Masjid, from Dubai and issuing a threat to him in connection with a financial misappropriation case.

Shamsuddin landed at Mangaluru International Airport from Dubai and airport security personnel apprehended him following a lookout circular against him.

Later, Manglauru East Police went to the airport and arrested him. He was produced before the court, which released him on bail.

man arrested
Mangaluru East Police
Mangaluru International Airport

