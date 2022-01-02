Man arrested at airport

The Mangaluru East Police arrested a man in connection with a case registered against him in 2019 for issuing a life threat.
The arrested is Shamsuddin (55), a native of Hejamadi.
Police said that Shamshuddin was accused of calling H B Mohammed, president of Kannangaru Jumma Masjid, from Dubai and issuing a threat to him in connection with a financial misappropriation case.
Shamsuddin landed at Mangaluru International Airport from Dubai and airport security personnel apprehended him following a lookout circular against him.
Later, Manglauru East Police went to the airport and arrested him. He was produced before the court, which released him on bail.
