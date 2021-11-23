Man arrested for assault on reporter in Mangaluru

Naina J A
  • Nov 23 2021, 14:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Urwa police have arrested an advocate for allegedly assaulting a reporter of a TV news channel in Mangaluru.

The arrested was identified as Yadunandan. The reason for the assault is not known. The victim Sukpal Polali is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Mangaluru.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that Yadunandan has filed a counter case at Urwa Station. 

