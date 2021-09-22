Man arrested for illegal sale of liquor

A shopkeeper in Gopalapura village in Nidtha Gram Panchayat limits has been arrested by Shanivarasanthe police, on the charge of selling and serving liquor in a public place, without a permit.

H D Yatish is the accused. Based on accurate information, the police personnel conducted a raid and found that the accused was selling liquor and facilitating the consumption of liquor at his shop, without a permit.

The customers took to their heels during the raid. Liquor bottles and tumblers have been seized.

The raid was carried out by ASI Jayakumar, ASI Shashidhar, personnel Pradeep Kumar, Lokesh and Kumar, under the guidance of Police Inspector S Parashivamurhty.

A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station.

