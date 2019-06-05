Man on green mission

K N Malathesha Karki, a resident of Shanuvalli Gram Panchayat jurisdiction in the taluk, has been planting saplings at public places, school and temple premises since 2007 and has thus become a role model for others.

With increasing deforestation, Malathesha has decided to plant saplings and nurture them. The locals have too extended a helping hand to him in this cause.

After planting the saplings, Malathesha himself waters them daily. He motivates the schoolchildren to water the saplings planted on their school premises.

Malathesha plants saplings on Environment Day every year and also supplies saplings to the public.

He started his mission by planting a sapling behind Himbaravalli Ganapathi Temple in 2007. Last year, he had planted over 40 plants at public places. Even tree guards have been laid to protect the plants.

He said, “This year, I have prepared 12 tree guards for planting saplings. In the past, jackfruit trees were not only providing shelter but also offering food for the poor in Malnad. But the jackfruit trees have been neglected over the years. This year, I will plant jackfruit saplings.”