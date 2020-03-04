Man sentenced to seven-year imprisonment

Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Sayeedunnisa has sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a young woman, on Tuesday.

Rama alias Dasaiah (35) is the accused, a native of Nagagondanahalli in Chikkamagaluru.

The victim, a coolie worker, had migrated to Mangaluru along with her parents and was residing in one portion of shed provided by a contractor. In the other portion, the accused was staying alone.

On January 11, 2018, the victim could not go to work due to pain in her leg. Dasaiah who came to know that the victim was alone at home, rushed back to the shed and sexually assaulted her, on the promise of marriage. He had even threatened her not to reveal anything to her family.

Following the physical changes in the victim, her parents took her to a hospital. The hospital authorities confirmed that she was six months pregnant. A case was registered on June 19, 2018, and Dasaiah was arrested. The victim later delivered a baby girl and the DNA test proved that the accused was the father of the girl child. Seven witnesses had deposed before the court.

The court held the accused guilty and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 25,000 under IPC section 376 (rape), one year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under IPC section 417 (cheating), one year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation).

Out of the total fine collected, the court has directed that Rs 25,000 be paid to the victim as compensation. In addition, the accused has been asked to deposit Rs 50,000 as fixed deposit in the child’s name.