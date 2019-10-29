Man who escaped from cops arrested within 12 hours

Ramu, who had escaped from police while being produced to the court on Monday, has been arrested on Tuesday.

Under the pretext of attending nature's call, he had managed to escape, by jumping from the ventilator of the toilet. The police arrested him again within 12 hours, during an operation conducted by rural Station House Officer Nandish Kumar, under the guidance of DySP Muralidhar.

Ramu, after escaping from the court, had walked through Dandinapete road and was hiding near Guddehosuru.

The police arrested him and produced before the judge. The court has remanded him in judicial custody.

Rafique of Guddehosuru was felicitated by DySP Muralidhar, for providing a clue about absconding man.