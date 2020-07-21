Mangaluru-based yoga teacher bags prize in video blogging contest

Hrushikesh Pernadka, a Mangaluru-based Yoga teacher, who is presently teaching Yoga at Singapore has won the second prize in ‘My life my yoga video blogging competition’ organised by the Union government for the International Day of Yoga recently.

He bagged the prize in professional (male) country level (Singapore) category. The High Commission of India in Singapore announced the list of prize winners in the competition organised by the Union Ministry of AYUSH recently.

Hrushikesh is a student of the Department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences, Mangalore University. He had also obtained his PhD from Mangalore University.

He had taught yoga in the Department of Yoga at University College in Mangaluru for some time before leaving for Singapore a year ago.

The country-level prizes have now been announced. The global level prizes are yet to be announced, he said.