Mangaluru Dasara kickstarts on a traditional note

The Mangaluru Dasara was flagged off on a simple and traditional note with the consecration of the idol of Goddess Sharada at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple on Saturday.

Covid-19 warrior and NRI forum former vice-president Arathi Krishna inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp to mark the Navratri utsav along with Mangaluru Dasara.

The idol of the Goddess Sharada was taken out in a procession on the premises of the Kudroli Temple amid the beating of drums and consecrated at the Shree Gokarnanatha Kalyana Mantapa at the temple. A team of 'huli vesha' members gave a token performance at the temple.

Along with the idol of Sharada, the idols of Navadurga — Adishakthi, Shailaputhri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghata, Kooshmanda, Siddidathri, Mahagowri, Mahakali, Kathyayini, Skanda Matha and Ganesha have also been installed.

The rituals began with 'guruprarthana', followed by 'kalasa prathishtapana'.

Speaking on the occasion, Arathi Krishna said, “I have been visiting the Kudroli Temple for the last several years. This year I got an opportunity to flag off Mangaluru Dasara. The temple management has taken utmost care to observe Mangaluru Dasara with the tagline ‘Namma Dasara Namma Surakshe'. Let the Goddess ward off all the difficulties from the society and bring in prosperity,” she said.

The temple management has laid down certain guidelines for the devotees to follow for their safety while visiting the temple.

The guidelines mandate every devotee coming to the temple to wear masks without which they will not be allowed inside. Every devotee will undergo thermal scanning at the entrance itself. Volunteers have been appointed to ensure social distancing. Selfies inside the temple and the hall are completely banned. Devotees have also been advised to desist from touching the idols of Navadurgas and other deities. All cultural programmes will be relayed live on the local cable TV.