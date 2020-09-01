Mangaluru harbour abuzz as workers gear up for deep-sea fishing

The fishing harbour in Mangaluru is once again buzzing with activity, with labourers getting ready for deep-sea fishing from Tuesday.

The labourers are engaged in filling the ice into the boats and keeping ready the nets and other fishing aid to catch the fish.

The boats that were anchored on the shore for repair have already been brought back to the port.

Though the 61-day ban on deep-sea fishing concluded on July 31, the fishermen could not resume fishing activities owing to the Covid-19 scare.

According to statistics available with the Fisheries Department, there are 57 purse seine boats, 1,270 trawl boats, 1,483 mechanised gill net boats, 549 non-mechanised boats and 150 traditional boats in Mangaluru.

The labourers engaged in deep-sea fishing were from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and other areas. But, due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown, many had left for their native place, which also forced the deep-sea trawlers to postpone the commencement of fishing.

With the state government relaxing the Covid-19 guidelines and deciding no 14-day quarantine for interstate travellers, the fishing activities will be benefited.



Interstate travellers had to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine in view of the Covid-19 pandemic in the past. The relaxation in the rules has made boat owners heave a sigh of relief.

Fisheries Department deputy director Parshwanath said, “There are no restrictions on the fishermen labourers from outside the state. They have to undergo test only if they have symptoms. The fish markets should adhere to the norms of wearing masks and maintaining social distance like other markets.”

Trawl Boat Fishermen Association president Nithin Kumar said, “The boats will venture into deep-sea fishing in a phased manner. The labourers from outside the state have started arriving.”

Normally, trawl boats that stay in the sea for six to 10 days require 6,000 litres of diesel, in addition to over 400 boxes of ice. Further, grocery is also kept in the boat for preparing food in addition to around 8,000 litres of water. A trawling boat normally has 10 to 12 fishermen.

On the other hand, in Udupi, a few boats started venturing into deep-sea fishing from August 20.

Malpe Fishermen Association president Krishna Suvarna said, “We have taken precautionary measures to check the spread of Covid-19. Measures will be taken to maintain social distance while unloading the fish. It has been decided to unload fish in various shifts depending on the category of boats. Wearing masks is mandatory for those entering the port area. Further, the area will be sanitised at night.”