Mangaluru Junction Railway Station gets Baby Care Centre

Breastfeeding is universally hailed as the best infant feeding method.

In a unique initiative, the Rotary Club Mangalore City, in association with Olympus Refrigeration Inc, has donated 'Baby Care Centre', a booth designed to provide privacy for mothers while breastfeeding their babies in the waiting room of the Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.

The booth was handed over to Station Manager Sameer by Ravindra Bhat, Governor of Rotary District 3181, in the presence of Assistant Governor Yathish Baikampady, Club President Canute Pinto, Secretary Basava Kumar and Charter President Dr Ranjan R K.

The sponsor M/s Olympus Refrigeration Inc was represented by Sumith S Rao, who is also a member of Rotary Mangalore City.

The booth has a fan, a side table and a chair to put the mother and baby at ease. The booth has no door but only curtains.