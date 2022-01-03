Mangaluru: Mobile cancer detection clinic worth Rs 1.25 crore to be launched

The Rotary Club of Mangalore, as part of service to the people of Dakshina Kannada, will launch a mobile women wellness clinic for early detection of non-communicable diseases like breast cancer, cervical cancer amongst the rural women.

The Rotary Club of Mangalore through ‘The Rotary Foundation Global Grant project’ along with Rotary Club of Silicon Valley passport ( USA), RI District 6540 ( USA), RI District 3181 will donate a women's wellness clinic bus to Yenepoya Hospital, in Mangaluru, for the service to mankind on January 5 at Town Hall in Mangaluru at 4.30 pm, said Sudhir Kumar Jalan, President of Rotary Club of Mangalore.

Stating that the humanitarian project by Rotary will save many lives in the days to come, he said the project cost of Rs 1.25 crore is completely borne by the Rotary. Oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer account for 55 per cent of the cancers in India and early detection and treatment can save the lives of rural women in the district.

He said that the community will be engaged through sarapanchs, Asha, Anganwadi workers, women self-help groups and local community leaders for conducting the health camps and screening of oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer and other non-communicable diseases in the mobile wellness clinic. The screening or any examination in the mobile bus is free.

The cancer detection bus is well equipped with a state- of- the- art mammography machine for breast examination and screening and colposcopy for cervical cancer screening. BPL card women who have been detected with cancer would be given free treatment at the Yenepoya Hospital, he explained.

Rotary Club of Mangalore had in the past implemented many projects in the past like physiotherapy centre at Wenlock Hospital, Mobility training Centre for Blind, dialysis machines to Wenlock Hospital, mobile blood donation bank to DK Redcross Society through The Rotary Foundation Global Grant projects.

