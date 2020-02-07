‘Mangaluru police firing should be probed by SIT’

Members of December 19 Golibar Victims Justice Forum urged the state government to set up a special investigation team to probe into the police firing incident.

“Through the CID, a magisterial enquiry is underway and the wheels of justice are slowly grinding. The government should take action against Inspector Shantaram and Sharrief who opened fire and killed two innocent people. A murder case under section 302 of IPC should be registered against them and they should be placed under suspension. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC should be registered against cops who lathicharged the crowd,” urged forum convener Abdul Jaleel Krishnapura.

He told reporters at Hotel Woodlands that if their demands including releasing compensation of Rs 15 lakh to injured youth, Rs 25 lakh to family of Jaleel and Nauseen was not realised at the earliest, they will plan protests across the district, and added that as many as 29 youth were waiting to be released on bail.