Mangaluru police help French national get back Rs 7 lakh

  • Apr 22 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 23:34 ist

“Merci Monsieur!” (Thank You Sir) said 27-year-old Theophile Raux while expressing gratitude in the French language to senior police officials, including Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar who helped him get his money back.

Theophile Raux, working in Solarinblue company in Mangaluru, had agreed to share his rented apartment in Chilimbi. A friend had approached Raux and had sought a loan in order to develop his hotel business. Theophile transferred Rs 7.76 lakh to his friend’s account through Google pay.

When his friend vanished one day, Raux attempted to encash the post-dated cheques, which had bounced due to lack of funds. Meanwhile, Raux had also injured his leg during a mountaineering expedition forcing him to spend lakhs on the treatment.

Without any money, he was in despair when he approached Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar and DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar.

Under the direction of the DCP, Kadri Police Inspector Ananthpadmanabh and PSI Anitha launched an investigation into the case.

The police, after meticulous investigation, tracked the accused in Goa on April 18. When the imposter’s parents were informed about their son’s fraud, the former agreed to issue a DD for Rs 7 lakh in Theophile Raux’s name.

“As of now, no case has been registered against the accused. But, based on revelations during further investigations, action will be taken,” said the commissioner.

Raux told reporters that under the leadership of the police commissioner, the police department is doing an excellent job of delivering justice.

“Now, I can leave India with peace of mind,” he said sighing in relief. 

