Mangaluru police to re-open 20-year-old missing person case

A 20-year-old missing person case is all set to be re-opened, with Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha directing relatives of a missing youth to meet Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Arunangshu G.

Rajiv Mehta from Lokhandwala, Mumbai, was pursuing Hotel Management course in Srinivas College, informs Rajiv’s cousin brother Neeraj Mehta who now resides in Toronto, Canada.

Neeraj Mehta sharing information on WhatsApp said Rajiv, the only son to his parents (Ramesh Mehta and Anita Mehta), was last seen in April 2000.

“Rajiv’s parents were depressed and did all they could, including filing a missing complaint. But they did not receive any help,” informs Neeraj Mehta.

During all these years the Mehta family did not lose hope and kept looking forward to the day when they would be reunited with their son who would be 39 years now.

Neeraj Mehta’s tweets seeking help to trace his missing cousin brother Rajiv Mehta drew a good response from Twitterati, including Captain P Manivannan now serving as secretary, animal husbandry and fisheries department, retired police officer M N Reddi among others.

Former chief secretary and present chairperson of Skill Development Authority, Ratna Prabha, responding to Neeraj's tweets directed him to approach Mangaluru Commissioner of Police.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr Harsha, in his tweet, invited relatives of Rajiv to hand over complete information about Rajiv to DCP (crime) Arunangshu G.

“DCP (crime) has been assigned to work on the leads,” Dr Harsha had tweeted.

Rajiv’s parents are also seeking the help of local MLAs and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. “We just want to know what happened to Rajiv,” says Neeraj.