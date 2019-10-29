'Maoists killed in Kerala not from Karnataka’

The anti-naxal force (ANF) has confirmed that the suspected Maoists who were killed in an ‘’encounter’’ in Palakkad district in Kerala, are not from Karnataka.

It was rumoured that Suresh, a native of Angadi in Mudigere taluk, and Srimathi of Belagodu Kodige in Sringeri taluk were killed in the encounter with a special anti-Naxal squad of Kerala police in Agali forest areas. The ANF personnel from Karkala had left for Palakkad on Monday along with complete details of suspected Maoists. The personnel had visited the encounter spot and confirmed that none of the killed hailed from Karnataka.

ANF SP R Chethan said, ‘’Our team had been to the spot where suspected Maoists were killed. It has been confirmed that all the deceased hailed from Tamil Nadu. On Monday, the Kerala police had informed us that 2 of the suspected Maoists were from Chikkamagaluru.”