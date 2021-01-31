Martyrs’ Day observed with prayers in Madikeri

Martyrs’ Day observed with prayers in Madikeri

The ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were decked with flowers on account of Martyrs’ Day in Madikeri on Saturday.

The district administration and Sarvodaya Samithi observed Martyrs’ Day in Madikeri on Saturday. 

The ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were taken out from the district treasury in district administration complex and floral tributes were paid to them.

The ashes were taken out in a procession along with the police band in the town, at Mangerira Muthanna and General K S Thimayya Circle, and were placed at Gandhi Mantapa. 

All-religion prayers were offered and the Scouts and Guides sang Bhajans. Religious leaders recited the Bhagavad Gita, the Bible and the Quran on the occasion. 

Speaking on the occasion, former minister M C Nanaiah said that it is an honour that Kodagu district has the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi.

A memorial should be constructed at Gandhi Mantapa on the lines of Raj Ghat to keep the ashes of Gandhi, he said. 

“We have been demanding a memorial at Gandhi Mantapa for the last 15 years, which has not been fulfilled so far,” he added. 

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra and others were present. 

