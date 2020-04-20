Masks stitching in SDM Mangalajyothi ITI

Masks stitching in SDM Mangalajyothi ITI

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 20 2020, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 19:51 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

SDM Mangalajyothi ITI has joined hands with the district administration to supply face masks.

The district administration has supplied raw materials and cloth for the stitching of mask. The students and teachers in ITI have been engaged in stitching masks for the past four days. Three-layer masks for doctors and paramedical staff were stitched. On average, eight masks are stitched in an hour. So far, 1050 masks have been supplied to the district administration, ITI Principal Narendra said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
SDM Mangalajyothi ITI
Face masks
masks
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 