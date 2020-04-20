Masks stitching in SDM Mangalajyothi ITI

SDM Mangalajyothi ITI has joined hands with the district administration to supply face masks.

The district administration has supplied raw materials and cloth for the stitching of mask. The students and teachers in ITI have been engaged in stitching masks for the past four days. Three-layer masks for doctors and paramedical staff were stitched. On average, eight masks are stitched in an hour. So far, 1050 masks have been supplied to the district administration, ITI Principal Narendra said.