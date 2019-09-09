Matandoor challenges Shivakumar to face inquiry

BJP district president and Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor has challenged former minister D K Shivakumar to face inquiry if he was really innocent.

Matandoor, addressing reporters at the party office on Monday, said that the allegations against BJP on political vendetta are meaningless. “One should remember that Enforcement Directorate inquiries are not held during the tenure of BJP government alone. Instead of blaming the Central government, Shivakumar should face investigation,” he added, wanting to know, If Shivakumar was honest, why was he not initially taken into the Cabinet of Siddaramaiah?”

Matandoor, meanwhile, condemned the violence initiated reportedly by Congress workers to protest against the arrest of Shivakumar.

Centre’s 2nd term

Congratulating the BJP government at the Centre on completing 100 days of its second term, the president said that the government has taken many bold steps, including the abrogation of Article 35 (A) and 370 to protect the sovereignty of the nation. He welcomed the plan of the government to set up a Jal Shakti Ministry to work on the conservation of water.

He said that Rs 1.20 lakh new members had enrolled in the BJP in the district during the membership drive. The target is to achieve a membership of two lakh.

He stated that, on September 16 and 17, the BJP district unit will observe the ‘Seva Sapthaha’, as per the directions by BJP national president. Elections for various committees of the BJP will be conducted between October 11 and December 15.

Rai’s comments flayed

Former minister B Ramanath Rai’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi were condemned.

BJP district spokesperson Harikrishna Bantwal said, “The comments were a display of Rai’s mean mentality. His ill-mannered remarks indicate the end of this political career,” he said and urged the Congress party to expel Rai for making mean comments on the

prime minister.

‘Senthil has double standards’

The resignation letter of Sasikanth Senthil is anti-national and exposes his double standards, Matandoor has said.

“It is unbecoming of an IAS officer to indirectly express his dissatisfaction about the Centre. An inquiry should be initiated into his links with different organisations. Officials with politically motivated ideologies are a threat to civil service and the democracy,” Matandoor added.

Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharat Shetty, BJP District Vice President Ravishankar Mijar, General Secretary Kishore Rai and leader Satish Prabhu were present at the press meet.