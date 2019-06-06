Maxxis India’s dealer meet held in Udupi

Udupi: Maxxis India, a sub-company of Maxxis Group, conducted its dealer meet in Udupi recently.

The meet was attended by 32 dealers from Udupi and neighbouring regions, including Byndoor, Shiroor, Karkala, Kundapur, Kokkarne, Brahmavar, Hebri, Hiriyadka, Shirva, Katpady, Saligrama and Kota. Apart from existing Maxxis dealers, the meet was also attended by prospective dealer partners, who were briefed on Maxxis’ world-class tyre range designed for diverse Indian applications and made aware of the company’s growth trajectory in India so far and its future plans.

Maxxis India Marketing Head Bing-Lin Wu said, ‘’Maxxis has had a great start in the Indian market and we are excited with the recent addition of Hero MotoCorp as our OEM association.”

The dealers were led by P Tharendra Shetty from Taranna Enterprises, Maxxis’ distributor for Karnataka, and were introduced to the latest products and solutions offered by Maxxis. Maxxis Tyres industry’s first 5-year unconditional warranty with first year free replacement was well appreciated by the dealers.