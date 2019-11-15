MCC launches breakfast for civic workers

A long-pending demand for breakfast for civic workers who work hard to keep the city clean and helped Mysuru to achieve third place in the national ‘Clean City’ survey, has finally become a reality.

Mysore City Corporation (MCC) will provide breakfast to civic workers in all 65 wards of the city from Friday.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath launched the breakfast scheme by serving food to the civic workers at Madegowda Circle (Ward 11) on Friday. The mayor said that civic workers were being provided breakfast through Indira Canteens earlier.

Trust to serve food

“However, due to certain reasons, it was stopped in December 2018. MCC, in its effort to revive the scheme, invited tenders and a contract is awarded to Rao Raghuveer Singh Seva Trust. The trust will provide breakfast to over 2,500 pourakarmikas in all wards. Breakfast will be served from 7.30 am to 9 am. In case there are complaints about the food supplied, immediate steps will be taken to set it right,” she assured.

Children’s education

Pushpalatha assured that the children of pourakarmikas would be provided good education. The officials are ready to explain and give information regarding the education policy, she said.

She thanked civic workers for maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene in the city.

A few civic workers, who expressed happiness about MCC’s move to provide breakfast said they would be happy if quality food is provided. “We work round the clock to keep the city clean. Hence, they should have concern for us,” they opined.

Poor quality

They recalled that the breakfast served in Indira canteens were of poor quality and they had to suffer health problems after eating. “We stopped eating breakfast at the canteen after several workers complained of similar problems,” they said.

A woman worker said that they had to spend Rs 50 per day for breakfast and coffee as they move around the city for cleaning. “Now, that money can be saved,” she said.

Arrears demand

Meanwhile, the president of Karnataka Rajya Nagara Palike, Nagarasabhe, Purasabhegala Pourakarmikara Mahasangha Narayana has urged the MCC to deposit Rs 3.69 crore pending breakfast allowance of the civic workers to their respective bank accounts.

“In 2015, the then government had issued an order to pay Rs 20 as breakfast allowance to all civic workers. It has accrued to Rs 5.96 crore under the MCC so far. MCC has disbursed Rs 2 crore to the accounts of the civic workers, following demands and protests. MCC owes the allowance to the civic workers,” he said.

Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmad, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Heggade, Additional Commissioner N M Shashi Kumar, contractor Manjunath and ex-corporator Bhaskar were present.