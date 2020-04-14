Medical Cells opened across C’magaluru

Chikkamagaluru, DHNS: District Police have opened Medical Cells in Chikkamagaluru town, Mudigere, Tarikere, Birur, Kadur, Koppa (Police Inspector’s office) and Sringeri (police station).

People who need medicines, which are to be brought from outside the district, may contact these medical cells.

The list of required medicines can be submitted at these cells and the police department will procure the medicines and provide them to the needy.

The people concerned need not come to the district headquarters to avail travel pass for this purpose. Instead, they may contact the medical cell directly, according to a press release.