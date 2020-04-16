Medicine, e-money all delivered by M'luru postal division 

Mangaluru Division of India Post is involved in delivering medicines and other emergency consignments from one place to another. Medicines and other emergency consignments within Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and neighbouring districts of Shivamogga, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan are delivered immediately.

But the delivery of consignments to far-off places was delayed as the consignment had to pass through Bengaluru, according to a press release issued by Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Shriharsha N.

Besides the delivery of the medicines, India Post offers e-money order service. The public can send an e-money order from post office to anywhere in the country.

The post offices are also disbursing pension under different social security schemes to beneficiaries. Over 5,500 beneficiaries received pension through e-money orders in Mangaluru division, while another 24,000 will get e-money orders this week. Public can also make payments towards electricity bills at the nearest post office by furnishing details of RR number and Mescom subdivision.

Post offices also offer mobilephone and DTH recharge facilities. The post offices will remain open from 10 am to 2 pm. The public should adhere to social distancing norm.

For details, public can send message to WhatsApp number 9448291072.