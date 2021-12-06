Medikabazaar sets up fulfilment centre in Mangaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 06 2021, 19:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 19:03 ist

Medikabazaar's fulfilment centre in Mangaluru was inaugurated by Mediakabazaar executive vice president Lt Col C B Pandey on Monday.

CEO and founder of Mediakabazaar Vivek Tiwari said that the new warehouses will increase the availability of medical supplies and equipment across India’s farthest corners.

The new centre will serve as a healthcare facility in Dakshina Kannada district, he added.

Senior vice president (supply chain management) Rajeev Kumar, vice president Manu Dixit and others were also present.

