Milagres College gets NCC unit

After a long wait, Milagres College set up the National Cadet Corps (NCC) here, recently.

NCC’s first programme, taking oath as NCC army wing SD/SW, pledge ceremony, was held recently.

Lt Col Amitabh Singh, ADM officer, 18 Kar Bn NCC, was the chief guest at the programme.

Lt Singh said that NCC strives to be and is one of the greatest cohesive forces bringing together youth from different parts of the.

The students are moulded into secular and disciplined citizens, he said.

He also spoke about the core values and objectives of NCC.

College principal Fr Michael L Santhumayor presided over the programme.

He expressed words of gratitude to the army officers and congratulated the first batch of 17 NCC cadets.