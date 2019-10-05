Min Suresh Kumar interacts with students, teachers

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar visited Closeburn School in Kattalekadu near Madikeri on Saturday and interacted with the teachers and students.

An alumnus of the school had brought the issue of the pathetic condition of the school to the notice of the minister through social media.

Addressing the students, he appealed them not to call their mother as 'mummy' and instead call them as 'amma.'

Mummy carries the meaning of a dead body as well, he added.

He appealed to the students not to waste their time during Dasara holidays and instead read storybooks.

Public exams

The minister said that public examinations for class 7 will be re-introduced in the state during the current academic year.

He said the decision on detention will be decided next year. It is an effort to improve the quality of education.

Later, he had a meal with the students of the Government High School in Madikeri and said, "The government is mulling no bag day for schoolchildren once in a week. Government schools have better facilities than private schools. Owing to their love for English, parents are enrolling their children in private schools. LKG and UKG sections have been started in government schools in the state."

On Siddaramaiah

Mocking former chief minister Siddaramaiah, the minister said, "He (Siddaramaiah) was so far a grammar teacher. Now, he has turned a history teacher."

Replying to Siddaramaiah terming Modi’s regime as similar to Adolf Hitler, Suresh Kumar said, "It is not right to compare with a man who had hurt people. Such a comparison shows Siddaramaiah's political stand."

To a query, he said, "The relief works were started in the state with the money from the state treasury. Now, the Centre has announced Rs 1,200 crore. We are expecting more grants from the Centre."