Minister asks officials to demolish school building

Primary and Secondary Minister S Suresh Kumar has directed the officials from the education department to demolish the building of Closeburn School in Kattalekadu near Madikeri, which is in a dilapidated condition.

The alumni of the school had posted content on social networking sites recently, on the condition of the school building. The minister who took note of the same has ordered the officials to take up needful measures.

Despite the urging of people from the last one year, the concerned authorities had turned a deaf ear to the problem.

The minister has also directed the education department to take up work on the new school building and the same should be completed within the stipulated time.

There are 80 students in the school. The teachers and the students were afraid of the building collapsing for a long time. Even though many applications were submitted to the education department and elected representatives, it was of no avail.

School alumni Kishore Rai said that there are many such schools in the district and the officials have to take relevant measures to ensure the safety of schoolchildren.