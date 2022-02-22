Minister demands NIA probe into murder of activist

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP and minister Shobha Karandlaje demanded an NIA probe into the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha.

“There is a hidden conspiracy behind the murder of Harsha. Karnataka has seen the murder of many Hindu activists in the past. The role of PFI and SDPI was revealed in the murder of Rudresh in Bengaluru in the past. There is a need to bring out the truth,” she demanded.

“I have written to the government demanding an NIA probe. I will also write to Home Minister Amit Shah,” she said and demanded compensation for the family of Harsha.