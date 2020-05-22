Minister inaugurates Covid-19 laboratory in Madikeri

District In-charge Minister V Somanna inaugurated the Covid-19 laboratory at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri on Friday.
The laboratory has been established at a cost of Rs 1.06 crore. At a time, nasal and throat swab samples of 100 people can be tested in the laboratory. The samples from the district were sent to the laboratory in Mysuru so far.
Senior physician Dr Patkar was present on the occasion.
