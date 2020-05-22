Minister inaugurates Covid-19 laboratory in Madikeri

Minister inaugurates Covid-19 laboratory in Madikeri

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 22 2020, 17:55 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 17:57 ist
District In-charge Minister V Somanna and senior physician Dr Patkar inaugurate the Covid-19 testing laboratory at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday.

District In-charge Minister V Somanna inaugurated the Covid-19 laboratory at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri on Friday.

The laboratory has been established at a cost of Rs 1.06 crore. At a time, nasal and throat swab samples of 100 people can be tested in the laboratory. The samples from the district were sent to the laboratory in Mysuru so far.

Senior physician Dr Patkar was present on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Covid-19 laboratory
Inauguration
V Somanna
Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences
Madikeri
Kodagu

What's Brewing

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 