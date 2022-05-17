Minister inspects land for Rangamandira

District In-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar inspected the site reserved for Rangamandira in Bondel on Tuesday.

The proposal to have a Rangamandira, a cultural complex, is nearly four decades old.

With the Rangamandira project yet to materialise, Rangamandira Horata Samiti had initiated a Twitter campaign, by drawing the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

Initially, there was a plan to construct a Rangamandira near University College in Hampankatta. Later, it was shifted to the Urwa Market area. When the project did not materialise, another site was identified in Kadri Hill.

A foundation stone was also laid near Kadri Park earlier, but, the building never came up because of an inter-departmental dispute over the land.

After dilly-dallying, a 3.35-acre land in Bondel was identified for the Rangamandira and handed over to Kannada and Culture department.

In a meeting held recently, Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said the proposed district Rangamandira will focus on theatre and art.

Dr Shetty, presiding over a meeting on Rangamandira, said the government had sanctioned Rs 12 crore for a Rangamandira in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that the Rangamandira will accommodate 750 people. It will have a good acoustic system, AC and other facilities. Depending on the release of funds, other works will be taken up in a phased manner.

The DC said that it is planned to complete the tender process before the onset of the monsoon.

Architect Dharmaraj elaborated on the proposed design of the Rangamandira.

PWD playground

Sunil Kumar, during the inspection of a site proposed for Rangamandira, received a memorandum from residents to build a gallery and jogging track around PWD ground in Bondel.

A resident, Padmanabh Ullal, said it was the only playground for those residing in and around Bondel.