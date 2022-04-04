Minister moots entrepreneurial parks to promote businesses

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani said the district will have an entrepreneurial park to promote large and medium-sized industries.

“The entrepreneurial park is also for women entrepreneurs,” the minister stressed after meeting office bearers of the Udupi Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

He said the state has fully recovered from the Covid-19 crisis and has maintained its top position in the country’s industrial sector.

He said the Global Investors Meet, planned from November 2 to 4, will draw large scale investors.

More auxiliary units will be established and employment opportunities will increase, he added.

With the consent of farmers, the government had decided to take possession of 50,000 acres of land. Areas such as biotechnology, semiconductors and defence will see significant investment in coming years, he said.

Brahmavara Sugar factory

Murugesh Nirani said it was not feasible to revive the defunct Brahmavara Sugar factory.

The land is now used to cultivate arecanuts. When compared to other areas, sugarcane grown here did not produce a huge amount of sugar, he said.

He said one tonne of sugarcane grown in coastal areas produced only 90 to 92 kg of sugar. Sugarcane grown in North Karnataka produces 120 to 125 kg of sugar.

As much as 95 to 100 kg of sugar is produced from sugarcane grown in central Mysuru, and 100 to 115 kg from sugarcane grown in the middle Karnataka region, he added.

He said the growth is determined by climatic factors.

Arecanut cultivation is more profitable than sugarcane cultivation. Thus, reviving the Sugar Factory is tough, he added.