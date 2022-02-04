Minister writes to DCs, SPs to take stern steps against cattle lifters

Following increased cases of cattle thefts, Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu B Chauhan has written to the deputy commissioners and superintendents of the police serving in coastal districts to take stringent steps against cattle lifters.

Chauhan, in the letter, directed the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts to set up ‘Gau Raksha Samitis’ to prevent incidents of cattle theft in the three districts.

“The district administrations and police should take stringent measures to prevent cattle thefts reported in these districts,” he urged.

The minister said that he had read about the increase in incidents of cattle theft being reported in coastal districts in media reports.

‘Step up patrolling’

Police should keep an eye on vehicles transporting cattle illegally, step up patrolling and ensure that check posts work round the clock to check illegal transportation of cattle, he added.

“There should be a fear among those involved in cattle lifting,” said the minister.

There is a need to instil confidence among those who depend on cattle for their livelihood, the minister said in his letter.

Chauhan listed a few steps, including signing an agreement between those selling cattle and buying cattle, among others, to reduce incidents of cattle lifting.

He rued that instances of illegal cattle transportation continued despite the implementation of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act in the state.

The minister directed officials to register cases against habitual offenders involved in the illegal transportation of cattle under the provisions of the Goonda Act.

Also, take steps to extern them. This will help in preventing the illegal trafficking of cattle, he added.