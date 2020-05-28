Minor assaulted for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Minor assaulted for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

  May 28 2020
  • updated: May 28 2020, 22:41 ist

A youth assaulted a minor boy for reportedly not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram’ at Kadumata school near Kolnadu under the limits of Vittla police station.

The incident came to light after video clippings of the youth identified as Dinesh Kanyana assaulting the minor from Salathoor went viral on social media.

Senior police officials informed that a case of kidnap, assault and robbery was filed against Dinesh. The accused had snatched the victim’s wallet and taken the money, police sources added.

Dinesh a regular offender has cases of assault registered against him in the same police station. Police sources added that the reason behind the assault is being investigated.

 

