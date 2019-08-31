Minor bridge to connect Patlabailu-Panjaragudde

The days of walking on a dilapidated hanging bridge, built across Phalguni river, with a prayer on the lips to reach the villages safely will soon be a thing of past for residents of Patlabailu-Panjaragudde in Sulkerimogru, Belthangady taluk.

Public Works Department (PWD) has prepared an estimate to construct a minor bridge in order to provide connectivity between Patlabailu and Panjaragudde. The work will begin after the monsoon. PWD Engineer Shivaprasad Ajila inspected the spot and prepared an estimate for construction of minor bridge at a cost of Rs six to seven lakh.

In absence of a bridge, schoolchildren use a dilapidated hanging bridge to cross the overflowing river Phalguni. The distance between Patlabailu and Panjaragudde is half a kilometre. Without the bridge, the residents have to walk through Ganganakallu bridge to reach the village.

When the water-level in the river increased, many feared that the wooden hanging bridge would be washed away in the flood waters.

The residents had been demanding a bridge for the past 40 years. "There are over 50 houses in these villages. We were using the wooden bridge and risking our lives to cross the river," Panjaragudde resident Ravi Poojary said.

Taluk Panchayat member Sudheer R Suvarna said, "The construction of the bridge will benefit schoolchildren. There was a proposal to construct minor bridge in the past. Now, it has been approved."

PWD Engineer Shivaparasad Ajila said, "The work on the bridge will begin after the monsoon."

There is also a proposal to construct a vented dam in Nelyapalke, which will benefit 100 acres of farmland, said sources.