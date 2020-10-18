MIT students bag 2nd place in Aero-design contest

Students of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) bagged the second place in the recently concluded Aero Dominator 7.0 – A national-level Aero-design competition – held at Vellore Institute of Technology’s technical fest 'Gravitas' recently.

As many as 25 teams from all over the country took part in the event. The task at hand was to design a fixed-wing RC UAV capable of transporting medical cargo and first aid during emergencies. The theme was in tune with the global pandemic which has changed the way we work and live.

Teams were judged on three criteria – design report, technical presentation and predicted flight score.

AeroMIT performed different analytical analysis on a virtual 3D CAD model of the aircraft and implemented major design features in the aircraft to successfully complete the mission with a high degree of accuracy.

The student members of the winning team included team manager Aditeya Gurumurthy, Aerodynamics head Nagaraj Ganesh Prabhu, senior team members Pranav Gupta, Prahaladh Chandrahasa and Rahul Alvares.

MIT Director Dr Srikanth Rao said, “It is a proud moment for us as students succeeded in translating their innovative ideas to win the second prize."