Mixed reactions for Karnataka Budget 2023

There were mixed reactions to the state budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

Minister for Energy and District In-Charge Minister Sunil Kumar said that the budget has promised Rs 378 crore for the implementation of Paschimavahini project. It has promoted the fisheries sector and termed it as an "Amritkal budget." Diesel subsidy being given to fishing boats has been increased to 2 lakh kilo litres.

He welcomed the decision to set up a prawn culture cluster to promote export of prawns. To promote deep sea fishing, priority has been given to fisheries by proposing to incorporate Matsya Siri Yojana for 100 deep sea fishing boats, he said.

Also Read: Karnataka Budget 2023: Key takeaways from CM Bommai's speech

KCCI president M Ganesh Kamath said that Karnataka Budget 2023 presented by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been a typical election year budget with huge allocation for agri, health, education and women empowerment. As a sop to businesses and industries which are suffering from legacy issues on the GST front, the proposal to set up a Kar Samadhan Scheme to settle old dues with reduced interest up to October 30 is welcome. Mangaluru - Karwar - Mumbai waterway has been proposed as a welcome proposal and it is hoped this doesn’t only remain on paper as there has been much talk about this in earlier years. However there is no specific mention of the proposed IT Park and New Industrial area for Mangaluru which is a big disappointment.

Welcoming the budget earmarking Rs 10 crore for the research on yellow leaf disease and leaf spot disease affecting arecanut, CAPMCO President Kishore Kumar Kodgi said that the state government has shown its commitment to protect the interest of the areca growers. The budget has given priority to the integrated development of the agriculture sector, thereby helping the farmers. It is a balanced budget.

The CAPMCO was looking forward for grants towards research to the Arecanut Research and Development Foundation. Budget has been provided for the comprehensive development of the agriculture sector and its a balanced budget. DK BJP district president Sudarshan Moodbidri said that budget has given priority for developments in all sectors, which is laudable.

Former MLC and KPCC vice president Ivan D’Souza said that the budget is of no use and termed it as a document. The projects announced in the previous budget have not been implemented. The projects announced in the budget will have to be reviewed by the next government. The backward classes and minorities have been completely neglected. The Christian Development Corporation is welcomed. By announcing the schemes that can not be implemented, the budget has lost its meaning.

DCC President and MLC K Harish Kumar termed the budget as BJP's farewell speech. This is BJP's election manifesto. The coastal district has been completely neglected.

Also Read: Bommai loosens purse strings for farmers, women and devotees in pre-poll Budget

AIDSO state secretary Ajay Kamath said announcements in Karnataka state budget to strengthen public education in the state are a result of students' movement to save public education. It is disheartening to note that the state government has not released funds for the free laptop scheme and distribution of free tab for higher education students studying in government colleges.

Education expert Chandrashekar Damle said "there was no proposal to address the shortcomings in the education sector, including the recruitment of teachers."