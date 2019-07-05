Mixed response for budget in Chikkamagaluru

There was a mixed response for the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chikkamagaluru.

Spice Park, ESI hospital and special package for growers find no mention in the budget.

MLA C T Ravi said that the budget had given priority to the employment generation. The budget had stressed on basic facilities and empowerment of women. It is a master plan for building a ‘new India’, he added.

Council Deputy Chairperson S L Dharme Gowda said, “The budget has not emphasised education and healthcare. It is a disappointing budget. It has not made any effort to promote rainwater harvesting. There is nothing for in it for farmers.”

DCC President Dr D L Vijayakumar said, “The budget is disappointing. All the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have remained only assurances. The cess on diesel and petrol will be a burden on the common man. No efforts were made to help the coffee sector.”

AICC Secretary B M Sandeep said that the budget lacked farsightedness. “The problems faced by farmers and labourers have not been addressed in the budget,” he added.

M A Nagendra, an engineer, said, “The budget is eco-friendly and has laid emphasis on the rejuvenation of lakes and distribution of LED bulbs. The tax exemption will benefit middle-class people.”

Farmer leader Gurushanthappa said, “The budget has neglected farmers and labourers. It has not given any priority to irrigation and scientific price fixation for farm produce.”